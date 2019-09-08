Ruffer Llp Boosted Position in Mckesson (MCK) by $62.73 Million; Shikiar Asset Management Holding in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Lifted by $545,930

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 536,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.37M, up from 637,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 1.16M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.16M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Neumann Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.32% or 4,215 shares. Shell Asset Commerce reported 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 52,871 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 151,701 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 7 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia invested in 151,533 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd holds 4,258 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested 0.33% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Provise Gp Limited Liability Com has 0.27% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Oakbrook Investments Ltd has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,078 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 3.26M shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,616 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Na holds 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 15,091 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 327 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank has 0.19% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fdx Advisors Inc owns 43,766 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Llc owns 150,832 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2,705 are held by Ent Fincl. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 202,734 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 18,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 36,682 were reported by Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 16,356 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0% or 103,205 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Hallmark Capital Management holds 697,547 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 325,382 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).