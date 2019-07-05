Ruffer Llp Boosted Iamgold (IAG) Stake; American Capital Management Cut By $5.81 Million Its Haemonetics (HAE) Stake

American Capital Management Inc decreased Haemonetics (HAE) stake by 29.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc sold 66,765 shares as Haemonetics (HAE)’s stock rose 15.65%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 161,235 shares with $14.11 million value, down from 228,000 last quarter. Haemonetics now has $6.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.46. About 140,347 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop

Ruffer Llp increased Iamgold Corp (IAG) stake by 24.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ruffer Llp acquired 2.70M shares as Iamgold Corp (IAG)’s stock declined 29.91%. The Ruffer Llp holds 13.61M shares with $47.17M value, up from 10.91M last quarter. Iamgold Corp now has $1.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.087 during the last trading session, reaching $3.343. About 2.71M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Ruffer Llp decreased Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) stake by 1.82 million shares to 66.62M valued at $223.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 3,900 shares and now owns 2,900 shares. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Iamgold (NYSE:IAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Iamgold had 8 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of IAG in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is IAMGOLD a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iamgold: Avoided The Carnage, Now I’m Buying – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Gold Stocks Rose as Much as 15.3% Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $8.91 million activity. Simon – Christopher sold $5.44 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.34% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 772,626 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.1% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 4,612 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Lsv Asset invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Ubs Asset Americas owns 38,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 6.39M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 50,814 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 46,700 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited invested in 4,781 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Techs LP reported 9,875 shares stake.

American Capital Management Inc increased Bio Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 3,830 shares to 104,895 valued at $20.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 16,128 shares and now owns 698,823 shares. Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was raised too.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Haemonetics Corp (HAE) President & CEO Christopher Simon, Sold $609,924 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results: August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics had 4 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, May 14. Jefferies maintained Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HAE’s profit will be $32.30M for 47.40 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.