Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Lifted Holding by $1.65 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Blume Capital Management Decreased Position

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 4548.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 75,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $682.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1,456 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.94. About 534,921 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 06/03/2018 – Treasury Voices Worries Over Qualcomm Takeover (Audio); 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 09/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Qualcomm Says Some Snapdragons Are Ready for Android P: Qualcomm said it has been working with Google to ensure; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares to 144,065 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News for Aug 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank reported 0.09% stake. Springowl Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co owns 5,160 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has 728,943 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated has 0.59% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,851 shares. Usca Ria Lc reported 176,855 shares stake. Nomura Holding owns 1.07M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 43,250 are held by Selway Asset Mngmt. Hanson Doremus Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.04% or 39,485 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 19,190 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Commerce Ltd accumulated 304,663 shares. Boys Arnold Communication Inc accumulated 0.17% or 19,960 shares. Madison reported 0.15% stake.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Investor Investigation of Takeover – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NCI, ACIA, and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Rudolph Technologies Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 73,807 shares to 65,063 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) by 62,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,557 shares, and cut its stake in Flushing Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Moody State Bank Tru Division stated it has 231 shares. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Gagnon Securities Ltd Com accumulated 1.63% or 328,196 shares. Ameritas Partners has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Paradigm Cap Mngmt New York reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 30,227 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 34,770 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Service has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0.01% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Riverhead Llc invested in 7,952 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 884,555 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.24% or 153,431 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 35,885 shares stake. Art Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 16,188 shares.