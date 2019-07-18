Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) Reaches $27.14 After 5.00% Up Move; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) SI Increased By 5.49%

Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) had an increase of 5.49% in short interest. ENZ’s SI was 892,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.49% from 845,900 shares previously. With 212,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ)’s short sellers to cover ENZ’s short positions. The SI to Enzo Biochem Inc’s float is 2.19%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 497,939 shares traded or 114.03% up from the average. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’

The stock of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.15% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 61,199 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $868.18M company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $28.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RTEC worth $43.41M more.

Analysts await Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 52.17% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RTEC’s profit will be $7.04M for 30.84 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company has market cap of $868.18 million. The firm also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It has a 23.18 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides spare parts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company has market cap of $178.34 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. It has a 83.33 P/E ratio. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition.