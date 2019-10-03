Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) EPS Estimated At $0.27; American Assets Trust (AAT) Has 2.51 Sentiment

Analysts expect Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) to report $0.27 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. RTEC’s profit would be $8.40 million giving it 24.12 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Rudolph Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 8.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 116,214 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 123 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 49 decreased and sold their stakes in American Assets Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 56.75 million shares, up from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Assets Trust Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 33 Increased: 89 New Position: 34.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Rudolph Technologies, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 28.92 million shares or 1.92% more from 28.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Serv Automobile Association holds 217,236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.64M shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 7,952 shares. Dana Inv Advisors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 89,601 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 202 shares. Cadence accumulated 107,597 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 8,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank owns 29,145 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 56,154 were accumulated by Tanaka. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 1,109 shares.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company has market cap of $810.58 million. The firm also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It has a 29.01 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides spare parts.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 175,650 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) has risen 23.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 59.21 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops high quality retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in attractive, high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

American Assets Inc holds 78.12% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. for 6.28 million shares. American Assets Investment Management Llc owns 1.46 million shares or 10.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grs Advisors Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 125,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 2.36% in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 264,079 shares.

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AAT’s profit will be $33.44M for 20.51 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.