Rudolph Technologies Inc. (RTEC) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Comparing side by side

Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 2.85 N/A 1.17 22.95 Mesa Laboratories Inc. 232 9.14 N/A 1.87 134.37

Table 1 demonstrates Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mesa Laboratories Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rudolph Technologies Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8% Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.99 beta means Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Mesa Laboratories Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 33.21% for Rudolph Technologies Inc. with average target price of $30. Mesa Laboratories Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $250 average target price and a 14.20% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Rudolph Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Mesa Laboratories Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Mesa Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.4% of Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51% Mesa Laboratories Inc. 9.4% 3.03% 6.84% 15.07% 29.4% 20.77%

For the past year Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats Rudolph Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.