Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) Analysts See $0.22 EPS; MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (SMIZF) Shorts Increased By 178.06%

MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) had an increase of 178.06% in short interest. SMIZF’s SI was 43,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 178.06% from 15,500 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 72 days are for MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)’s short sellers to cover SMIZF’s short positions. It closed at $9.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 52.17% from last quarter's $0.46 EPS. RTEC's profit would be $7.04 million giving it 29.93 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Rudolph Technologies, Inc.'s analysts see -12.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 16,285 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, S.A. owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The firm operates approximately 370 hotels in 43 countries under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Innside by MeliÃ¡, Sol Hotels & Resorts, and TRYP by Wyndham brand names. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. It also operates Club MeliÃ¡ vacation club; develops and operates real estate properties; and engages in casinos, golf, and tour operations.

Another recent and important MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Horos Asset Management Annual Letter To Our Co-Investors January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019