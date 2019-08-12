Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.03 Million; Gratia Capital Has Increased Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS) as Share Price Rose

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $819.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 130,660 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 136,049 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2,515 shares to 11,580 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midsouth Bcp (NYSE:MSL) by 65,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,786 shares, and cut its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB).