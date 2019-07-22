Rudman Errol M Upped Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $5.95 Million; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Maintains Position in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 7,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.38 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 649,438 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.66. About 3.91 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $6.33 million activity. 40,000 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares with value of $3.08 million were sold by Kalbaugh John Andrew.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 219,532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Group invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 164,689 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Limited has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.12% or 17,013 shares. D E Shaw And holds 502,388 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP owns 1.10M shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 35,260 shares in its portfolio. Navellier Assoc reported 0.07% stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 177,065 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 38,035 shares. 114,994 were reported by Barclays Plc. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 339,083 shares. 41,472 are held by Globeflex Capital Lp. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 0.15% or 47,700 shares in its portfolio.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 62,848 shares to 309,848 shares, valued at $72.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 106,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,235 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

