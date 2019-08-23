Rudman Errol M Trimmed Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $2.21 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Position Held by Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 62,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, down from 79,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.11 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 7.06 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.24% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Proffitt & Goodson has 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 2,150 are owned by Harvest. Aviva Public Lc accumulated 0.09% or 103,236 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation holds 134,500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Lc owns 4,648 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 0.57% stake. Numerixs Technologies invested in 0.26% or 14,860 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.15% or 99,100 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Llc owns 0.83% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 18,100 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.48% or 249,470 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Inc holds 184,970 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 2,482 shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.08% or 75,719 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

