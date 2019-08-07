Rudman Errol M Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Has Lowered by $1.82 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Rothschild Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding by $2.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Marco Rubio: English & Español: VIDEO: Rubio Announces Facebook Page for Venezuelan Community; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Moran, Blumenthal Seek Answers on Link Between Facebook & Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: ‘There will always be a version of Facebook that is free’; 30/05/2018 – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF UTAH – FACEBOOK WILL BEGIN CONSTRUCTION OF DATA CENTER AT SWEETWATER INDUSTRIAL PARK IN EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UTAH; 23/04/2018 – KTVE – KARD: FAKE NEWS: Rumor about missing Claiborne Parish child circulating on Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Zuck’s Polished Performance Won’t Quell Facebook Crisis — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “FACEBOOK DATA WAS NOT USED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AS PART OF SERVICES IT PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN”

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 201,783 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10M, down from 224,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 1.87 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UP 4.5% TO 5.5%; 21/03/2018 – United is reviewing its pet-transportation program after a rash of mixups involving passengers’ pets; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Capacity Up 3.8%; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes after a passenger’s dog dies after it was placed in an overhead bin; 17/05/2018 – UAL CFO LEVY COMMENTS ON HIS DEPARTURE IN NOTE TO EMPLOYEES; 23/05/2018 – United Air CEO grilled over NRA discount, workers rights at annual meeting; 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES SAYS HAS REACHED ‘RESOLUTION’ WITH OWNERS OF PUPPY THAT DIED IN PLANE’S OVERHEAD BIN

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95M and $179.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.88M for 5.82 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

