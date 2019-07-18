Rudman Errol M Lowered Its Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) as Stock Rose; Turtle Creek Asset Management Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Has Boosted by $1.95 Million

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,736 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.20M, down from 89,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $488.18. About 134,663 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36M, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $7.97 during the last trading session, reaching $158.71. About 2.19 million shares traded or 239.31% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Prns LP invested 3.82% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp stated it has 0.11% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 4,000 shares. Primecap Mngmt Communications Ca holds 340,244 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 31,387 shares. 15,684 are owned by Ser Automobile Association. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.12% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Llc has 6,196 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,099 shares. Advent International Corp Ma stated it has 3.75% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 500 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. First Manhattan Communication reported 1,620 shares stake. Mason Street Limited Co holds 0.07% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 6,943 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 977 shares. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 30.44 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. The insider Wynne Sarah sold $1.26 million. Shares for $1.09M were sold by Graff Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Morgan Stanley invested in 43,680 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 8,789 shares. Moody Bankshares Division accumulated 26 shares. Brave Warrior Limited Company stated it has 9.91% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Nomura Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 135 shares. Frontier Management Limited Liability accumulated 152,300 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 6,502 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 149 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Trust Of Vermont accumulated 74 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 830,001 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $32.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 90,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57M shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).