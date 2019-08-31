Rudman Errol M Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Neophotonics (NPTN) Share Price Declined, Needham Investment Management Lifted by $834,000 Its Stake

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 272.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 260,252 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,250 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

