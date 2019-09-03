Rudman Errol M Holds Holding in Centene Del (CNC); Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Increased Position

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,630 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 13,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 13,927 shares. Coho has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 1.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Dearborn Ptnrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc accumulated 61,141 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 44,529 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 43,503 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Covington Investment Advsrs owns 32,748 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 19,634 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Llc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 44,495 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 0.37% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,070 were accumulated by Endowment Ltd Partnership. Marietta Inv Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.44% or 8,875 shares.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 10,000 shares to 79,736 shares, valued at $36.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Group Inc Lp has 659,316 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0.02% stake. Grisanti Capital Management Limited Com reported 3.09% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.39% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.48 million shares. Co Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 16,880 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 294 were accumulated by First Personal Fin Service. Sterling Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 11,190 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital Advisors Ltd Limited owns 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3,650 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Lc reported 165,476 shares. 43,000 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Tech. Td Asset Management stated it has 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).