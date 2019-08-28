Rudman Errol M Has Raised Centene Del (CNC) Position; Rice Hall James & Associates Stake in Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Increased by $2.65 Million

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 110,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.81% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 986,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.37M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 167,970 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q EPS 17c; 23/03/2018 – Echo Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 3.76M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17,000 shares to 62,970 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 168,827 shares to 952,291 shares, valued at $38.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 170,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,881 shares, and cut its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC).