Rudman Errol M Has Boosted Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $5.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cutler Capital Management Boosted Its Weyerhaeuser (WY) Position by $382,200

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 6.99M shares traded or 41.90% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 5.45M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 151,799 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 748 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 727,374 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 8,267 shares. Whittier invested in 56,030 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 86,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 79,368 shares. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Piedmont invested in 12,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviva Public Lc invested in 0.05% or 283,639 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 73,799 shares in its portfolio. Cap Associates holds 0.78% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 101,547 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Family, a New York-based fund reported 67,608 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. Shares for $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17,000 shares to 62,970 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

