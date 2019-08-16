Rudman Errol M Decreased Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by $1.82 Million; Canyon Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 523,459 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 201,783 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10M, down from 224,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.68. About 637,315 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES INCREASES TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON AND HAVANA; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings’ chairman won’t seek reelection; 14/05/2018 – UAL EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS; 14/05/2018 – United Airlines Expands East Coast Schedule, Maximizing New York and Washington, D.C. Hubs; 23/05/2018 – United Air CEO Says Decision to Drop NRA Discounts Was Personal; 13/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SAYS CO. NEEDS MORE 76-SEAT JETS; 05/03/2018 – United Air hits pause on changes to bonus program after employee uproar; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT DID NOT KNOWINGLY PLACE DOG IN OVERHEAD; 17/04/2018 – United Trims Some of Its Capacity Growth Plans for This Year

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 377,547 shares to 4.97M shares, valued at $142.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99M shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.89 million for 5.63 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Mngmt Lc holds 0.24% or 32,116 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). M&R Management has 300 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com reported 10,756 shares. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.54% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 6,305 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 13,099 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 18,527 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.66M shares. Blackrock holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 13.97 million shares. 1,984 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. 221,032 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 11,200 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt invested in 711,489 shares.

