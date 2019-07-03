Rudman Errol M Cut United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position By $1.82 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Cut East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding By $6.42 Million

Rudman Errol M decreased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 10.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rudman Errol M sold 23,000 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock declined 7.03%. The Rudman Errol M holds 201,783 shares with $16.10M value, down from 224,783 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $23.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $90.67. About 1.58M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: United suspends new bookings for pets in cargo after loading 3 dogs onto wrong flights; 18/04/2018 – United said it is already inspecting the engines because of a service bulletin; 15/03/2018 – United Airlines: Profitable but plagued by public relations disasters; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS LEVY WILL BE REPLACED BY EXECUTIVE GERRY LADERMAN; 21/03/2018 – Israel’s El Al Airlines posts deepening losses as market share shrinks; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 23/05/2018 – UAL ADJUSTING HAWAII CAPACITY ON SOFTNESS IN LEISURE MARKET; 19/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $79 FROM $77; 13/03/2018 – United Continental: 1Q Revenue Improving in All Regions

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 99.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 130,952 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 11.39%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 363 shares with $18,000 value, down from 131,315 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $6.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 323,793 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.64% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 140,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 30,826 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilton Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Regent Mngmt Lc reported 0.22% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Fagan Assocs Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 4,975 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors invested in 0.27% or 9,503 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 46,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.02% or 9,813 shares. Johnson Gru reported 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.1% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Manufacturers Life The holds 237,637 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 143,934 shares.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Goldman Adjusts Outlook on Airline Stocks UAL and SAVE – Schaeffers Research” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: UAL’s Expansion Plans,LUV’s 737 MAX Update & More – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Airlines’ Growth on Hawaii Routes Is Set to Slow – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $4.04 earnings per share, up 25.08% or $0.81 from last year’s $3.23 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 5.61 P/E if the $4.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 251.30% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, January 9 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. JP Morgan upgraded United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) on Thursday, January 10 to “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $181.94M for 9.35 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 0.03% or 28,697 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 45,650 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 4,360 shares. First Republic Management, a California-based fund reported 480,489 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Numerixs Investment Technologies owns 8,000 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 50 shares. Smithfield Trust Co invested in 0% or 80 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bb&T owns 74,970 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Natixis holds 0.01% or 38,094 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.07% or 14,100 shares. 93 were reported by Cwm Lc. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 27,240 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity. The insider Estrada Rudolph sold $100,114.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Conformis Secures Up to $30 Million in Debt Financing and $3 Million in Equity Financing from Innovatus Life Sciences and East West Bank – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.