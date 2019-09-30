Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 342,240,493.32% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,178,836.90% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 63.11%. On the other hand, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 70.05% and its consensus price target is $62.75. The data provided earlier shows that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 37.9%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.