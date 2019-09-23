Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Since Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 327 4.49 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a 25.97% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $386.5, while its potential upside is 30.63%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 73.9%. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.