Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 23 1.49 N/A -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 99.8%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.