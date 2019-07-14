Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Its competitor Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $25.58, while its potential upside is 0.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.9% are Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance while Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 121.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.