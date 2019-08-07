Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 49 83.84 N/A -2.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $85, which is potential 65.47% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, MyoKardia Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.