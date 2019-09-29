Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 340,143,003.06% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,990,303,136.19% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 63.11% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.