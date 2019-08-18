Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 105.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.