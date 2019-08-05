Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 305.18 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.