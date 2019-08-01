Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 24.77 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 20.7 while its Current Ratio is 20.7. Meanwhile, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 75.5%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 16.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.