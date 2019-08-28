Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 226.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Genfit SA

Summary

Genfit SA beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.