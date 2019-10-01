Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 342,240,493.32% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 190,144,173.95% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.61% and an $13 consensus price target. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s consensus price target is $65, while its potential upside is 75.77%. Based on the data shown earlier, FibroGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 67.8%. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.