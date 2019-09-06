Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

This is a contrast between Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.25 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, and a 131.09% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 144.19% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 84.7%. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.