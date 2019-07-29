Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 64.12 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 0.69%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.