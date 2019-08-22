Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, which is potential 382.14% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 48.5%. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.