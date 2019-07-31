Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

We will be comparing the differences between Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 and a Quick Ratio of 20.7. Competitively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 2.2%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.4%. Comparatively, 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.