Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 and a Quick Ratio of 18.6. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average price target is $12.67, while its potential upside is 153.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.