Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Since Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 502.61 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 8.8% respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.