Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 25.79 N/A -1.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 411.15% and its average target price is $13.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 98.7% respectively. Insiders held 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.