Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 566.67% and its average price target is $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.