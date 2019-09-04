Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

As Biotechnology companies, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 140.44% for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AVROBIO Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.