Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

As Biotechnology companies, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.45 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 and a Quick Ratio of 18.6. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$22 is Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 131.09%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 average target price and a 47.08% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 31.9%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.