Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 and a Quick Ratio of 18.6. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.