Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.42 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 137.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.