Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.81 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 and a Quick Ratio of 20.7. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.7 and has 11.7 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.