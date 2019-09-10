Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) Touches $9.06 Low on Sep, 10; Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Shorts Decreased By 10.48%

Ambac Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) had a decrease of 10.48% in short interest. AMBC’s SI was 2.09 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.48% from 2.34 million shares previously. With 310,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Ambac Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC)’s short sellers to cover AMBC’s short positions. The SI to Ambac Financial Group Inc’s float is 4.65%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 51,366 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC)

The stock of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) reached all time low today, Sep, 10 and still has $8.52 target or 6.00% below today’s $9.06 share price. This indicates more downside for the $711.28M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $8.52 PT is reached, the company will be worth $42.68 million less. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 306,733 shares traded or 47.74% up from the average. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has declined 39.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.46% the S&P500.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $845.80 million. It operates through two divisions, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company has market cap of $711.28 million. The firm is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders.

Analysts await Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% negative EPS growth.