Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) Reaches $9.99 Yearly Low; TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 9.60% above currents $87.29 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. See TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Cross Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Maintain

The stock of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) hit a new 52-week low and has $9.29 target or 7.00% below today’s $9.99 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $795.72 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $9.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $55.70 million less. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 352,809 shares traded or 51.51% up from the average. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has declined 39.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.46% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 86.49% or $2.88 from last year’s $-3.33 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company has market cap of $795.72 million. The firm is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $29.32 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.