Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) Reaches $7.42 1 Year Low; AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.05 target or 5.00% below today’s $7.42 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $591.01 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $7.05 price target is reached, the company will be worth $29.55 million less. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 64,065 shares traded. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has declined 39.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.46% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment Hldgs has $20 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15.67’s average target is 45.09% above currents $10.8 stock price. AMC Entertainment Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by FBR Capital. See AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) latest ratings:

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company has market cap of $591.01 million. The firm is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders.

Analysts await Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rubius Therapeutics has $2200 highest and $400 lowest target. $13’s average target is 75.20% above currents $7.42 stock price. Rubius Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

