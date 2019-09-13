Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) Reaches $10.15 After 5.00% Up Move; Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) SI Decreased By 16.67%

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) had a decrease of 16.67% in short interest. PRTO’s SI was 1.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.67% from 1.38M shares previously. With 1.24M avg volume, 1 days are for Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s short sellers to cover PRTO’s short positions. The SI to Proteon Therapeutics Inc’s float is 14.6%. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.0145 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3595. About 80,080 shares traded. Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) has declined 83.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTO News: 05/03/2018 Proteon Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in PATENCY-2, Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Investigational Vonapanitase; 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss $6.08M; 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 05/03/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics: Top-line Data From PATENCY-2 Expected in March of 2019; 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 08/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS – CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH LONZA PHARMA & BIOTECH FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF INVESTIGATIONAL VONAPANITASE’S API; 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – ON TRACK FOR A POTENTIAL BLA FILING IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS TOTALED $42.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Proteon Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTO); 08/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – PARTNERS EXTEND EXISTING CONTRACT FOR MANUFACTURE OF VONAPANITASE TO 2029 AS ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL NEARS COMPLETION

The stock of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 173,370 shares traded. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has declined 39.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.46% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $808.46M company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $10.66 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RUBY worth $40.42M more.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company has market cap of $808.46 million. The firm is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders.

Among 2 analysts covering Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rubius Therapeutics has $2200 highest and $400 lowest target. $13’s average target is 28.08% above currents $10.15 stock price. Rubius Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.51 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% negative EPS growth.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. The company has market cap of $7.04 million. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.82, from 0.58 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Proteon (NASDAQ:PRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Proteon has $4 highest and $1 lowest target. $3’s average target is 734.49% above currents $0.3595 stock price. Proteon had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 14.