Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) Is At $11.76 Formed Wedge; Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stake

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) formed wedge down with $11.17 target or 5.00% below today’s $11.76 share price. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) has $971.58M valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 139,805 shares traded. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has declined 39.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.46% the S&P500.

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) stake by 7.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 977,124 shares with $20.56 million value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Capital Southwest Corp now has $393.57 million valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 62,829 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts

Analysts await Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 86.49% or $2.88 from last year’s $-3.33 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). 1,023 are owned by Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc). Dubuque State Bank And Company reported 250 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Punch And Assoc Management holds 2.69% or 1.50 million shares. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 0.27% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). The New York-based Grace & White Ny has invested 0.61% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 500 shares. 977,124 are held by Moab Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 20,550 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn stated it has 39,728 shares. Zuckerman Invest Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 11,000 shares.

