Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) EPS Estimated At $-0.45; BEIJINGWEST INDS INTERNATIONAL LTD CAYM (NFGRF) Shorts Decreased By 76.92%

Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $2.88 EPS change or 86.49% from last quarter’s $-3.33 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Rubius Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 104,972 shares traded. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has declined 39.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.46% the S&P500.

BEIJINGWEST INDS INTERNATIONAL LTD CAYM (OTCMKTS:NFGRF) had a decrease of 76.92% in short interest. NFGRF’s SI was 600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 76.92% from 2,600 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 1 days are for BEIJINGWEST INDS INTERNATIONAL LTD CAYM (OTCMKTS:NFGRF)’s short sellers to cover NFGRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BeijingWest Industries International Limited, an investment holding company, makes, sells, and trades in automotive parts and components in Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $47.00 million. The firm offers automotive controlled and passive suspension products primarily for passenger vehicles; and brake products that are used in sedans and sport utility vehicles for automobile manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides brake shoes, friction materials, ball joints, molds, etc.; construction decorative hardware products; and research and technical services.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders.