Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Comparison side by side

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 36.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 76.9% respectively. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.