Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparing side by side

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 1019.65 N/A -5.02 0.00

Demonstrates Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 41.83% and its average target price is $45.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.